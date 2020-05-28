Person killed by Tallahassee Police signaled their intentions in Facebook post

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As the Tallahassee Police Department continues its investigation into a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in Tallahassee's Bond Community on Wednesday, we are learning more about the two people who died.

Thursday afternoon, TPD identified the suspect shot and killed by officers as 38-year-old Natosha "Tony" McDade.

Tallahassee Police identify McDade as a woman, but acquaintances of McDade, as well as a national LGBTQ group, the Human Rights Campaign, have told WCTV McDade identified as a transgender man.

On McDade’s public Facebook page, they posted an eerie, more than hour long video talking about the events leading up to the stabbing and shooting, including a fight the day before. During the video, McDade says that they do not want to return to prison, and plans to point a gun at police so they'll be shot and killed.

"Because I will not be going back to prison," Tony says in the video. "Me and the law will be having a standoff after I end your (expletive) lives."

McDade served a 10-year sentence in federal prison on a weapons possession charge, and was released in January. Prior to that, McDade served two stints in state prison on forgery, armed robbery, burglary and assault charges.

Authorities have not identified the stabbing victim or released other details on what lead up to the incidents.

Warning: The video posted to Facebook by Tony may be difficult to watch for some people. For those who would like to continue to watch, you can do so by clicking here.