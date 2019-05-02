Person of interest in Orange County murder surrenders in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News, ClickOrlando.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says a wanted man out of Orange County turned himself into a Tallahassee fire station on Thursday.

TPD says 33-year-old Antwaun J. Streeter turned himself into Tallahassee Fire Station #3 on Thursday.

Officials say Streeter had been wanted for first degree murder since November 18, 2018.

WKMG Orlando reports Streeter had been on the run for almost 17 months after being named a person of interest in the shooting death of Radeya Haughton.

According to an arrest affidavit, Streeter told firehouse staff that he wanted to turn himself in because he was wanted on a warrant. Police were called and Streeter was detained.

Authorities said Streeter had three counterfeit bills totaling $130 on him, and he said he did not want to talk about the reason he was wanted.

Streeter said he had hitchhiked from Orlando to Tallahassee about three weeks ago and had been sleeping in the woods.

According to investigators, Haughton was shot and killed on Halloween in 2017. The mother of three was a workforce management consultant.

Police believe Streeter is also responsible for shooting another woman while trying to carjack her at the same location on Vista Largo Drive.

An 80-year-old woman was also injured when she was thrown out of her car and was held at gunpoint, police said.

Streeter was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, homicide and armed carjacking. He's being held without bond at the Leon County Detention Facility.