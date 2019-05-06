Pet cafes cater to humans and furry friends alike

By: CBS News

India's southern Mangaluru city got its first pet cafe, where animal lovers can spend time frolicking with their pets and also treat them to special picks from a customized food menu. The cafe, named 'K9 Restro', was launched for and by enthusiastic canine lovers.

"We have done is, what we have planned is in this restaurant we have A to Z facility for the pets too. So we have the pet training school for the pets, so we have spa and grooming facility for the pets and also we have a special raw diet menu for the pets too", said Owner of K9 Restro, Karthik Shetty.

The furry animals also have a dedicated play space and access to accessories like dog leashes, collars, treats and grooming products while their owners and other customers enjoy a meal.