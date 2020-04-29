Pet owners: Tips to keep your furry friends from catching coronavirus

(Gray News) - Pet owners likely have some questions since a pug in North Carolina tested positive for coronavirus, having contracted it from their family.

Yes, pets can catch the coronavirus from humans, as happened to some zoo animals in New York, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said animals aren’t a significant source of virus spread to humans. (Source: KPLC/Gray News)

Still, the CDC said there are some precautions pet parents can take to keep their animals from contracting the illness.

Keep pets away from other pets and other people.



Avoid dog parks even if some are open where you live.



Keep cats indoor if possible. This keep your feline friends away from other people and pets. Your neighborhood birds would probably appreciate it, as well.



Walk dogs on a leash - a good idea even when there’s not a pandemic - and maintain social distancing of 6 feet from other pets and people.



If you are sick, have someone else care for your pets if possible, and avoid the usual pet expressions of affection, including licking and snuggling. Wear a mask when with pets, and wash your hands often.



If you have concerns about your pet’s health, contact your veterinarian.

