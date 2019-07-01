Pete Buttigieg raises over $24 million in second quarter of fundraising

By: CBS News, Associated Press

July 1, 2019

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg says he raised nearly $25 million in the second quarter, roughly quadrupling what he received in the first three months of this year. The campaign for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Monday that 400,000 different donors gave a total of $24.8 million.

Buttigieg surprised many people with a first-quarter haul of roughly $7 million. That topped many of his better-known rivals and helped place him in the top tier of a crowded 2020 field.

Here's a closer look at Buttigieg's fundraising numbers:

Over $22.6 million in cash on hand



More than 230,000 new donors in Q2, bringing the total number of donors to the campaign to more than 400,000



Average contribution was $47.42



Donors make up all 57 states and territories

Buttigieg canceled some fundraising events during the last weeks of the crucial second quarter that ended Sunday to return to his day job after a white South Bend police officer fatally shot a black man.