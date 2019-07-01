Pete Buttigieg raises over $24 million in second quarter of fundraising

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg says he raised nearly $25 million in the second quarter, roughly quadrupling what he received in the first three months of this year. The campaign for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Monday that 400,000 different donors gave a total of $24.8 million.

Buttigieg surprised many people with a first-quarter haul of roughly $7 million. That topped many of his better-known rivals and helped place him in the top tier of a crowded 2020 field.

Here's a closer look at Buttigieg's fundraising numbers:

  • Over $22.6 million in cash on hand
  • More than 230,000 new donors in Q2, bringing the total number of donors to the campaign to more than 400,000
  • Average contribution was $47.42
  • Donors make up all 57 states and territories

    • Buttigieg canceled some fundraising events during the last weeks of the crucial second quarter that ended Sunday to return to his day job after a white South Bend police officer fatally shot a black man.

     