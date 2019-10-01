SNL comedian Pete Davidson to perform at FSU's Homecoming Pow Wow

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson will perform at Florida State University's Homecoming Pow Wow 2019.

The event featuring special guest Ricky Velez is on Friday, October 25 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Student tickets and general public tickets go on sale Friday, October 4. FSU students with a valid FSUID will get free admission once getting a wristband at the banding site outside of Donald L. Tucker Civic Center all day on October 25. Each student ID is limited to one general admission or floor ticket.

FAMU and TCC students will have access to one discounted student ticket per student ID at TuckerCivicCenter.com while using the respective codes "FAMU" or "TCC" at check out.

The discounted student tickets are $32, while general public tickets will be $42 and reserved seating tickets will cost $52. All tickets can be bought at TuckerCivicCenter.com.

There will be a pre-show event starting around 4 p.m. following the Homecoming Parade. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at about 8 p.m.

Pete Davidson is a Repertory Player and stand-up comedian on “Saturday Night Live,” recently completing his fifth season. Davidson, 25, is the youngest member of the current cast, as well as the first “SNL” cast member to be born in the 1990s. Davidson shot his first one-hour stand up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 2016 “30 Under 30.” He made headlines as one of the featured comedians on the 2015 Comedy Central “Roast of Justin Bieber.” Davidson starred in the 2019 independent film “Big Time Adolescence” and can be seen in Paramount Players’ “What Men Want” and Netflix’s “Set It Up.” Most recently, he was featured in the Netflix Mötley Crüe biopic “The Dirt.” He will star in Universal’s upcoming untitled Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson comedy.

Ricky Velez is a New-York based actor and stand-up comedian who was named one of Variety's "Ten Comics to Watch." He has appeared on Netflix’s MASTER OF NONE and Comedy Central’s THIS WEEK AT THE COMEDY CELLAR. As a comic, RICKY was named "New York's Funniest Comedian" by Caroline's Comedy Club. Davidson and Velez will be performing for the 71st year of Pow Wow.

