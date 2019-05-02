Peter Mayhew, original Chewbacca actor in "Star Wars," dies at 74

By: Sophie Lewis | CBS News

May 2, 2019

Peter Mayhew, the actor behind the iconic Chewbacca in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, died this week at the age of 74. His family made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

"The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away," Mayhew's family said in a statement. "He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home."