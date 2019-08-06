Petition started to save Mathis Auditorium

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta community is petitioning to save a piece of Valdosta history.

The City of Valdosta is considering selling the Mathis Municipal Auditorium in order to develop a new performing arts center. One option is to purchase and develop the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

But some community members say the venue has become a landmark for the local arts scene over the last few decades, and they don't want to see the building, or its history, go away.

Mathis Auditorium was built in the 1960's. City officials said the venue is in need for repairs.

It's the site of many local shows, performances and community events. Some local advocates said getting rid of the venue could hurt the local arts industry, which petitioners are hoping continues to grow.

Roy Kirkland with RKDS Entertainment and Media, who's behind the petition, said Mathis Auditorium plays an important role in the Valdosta community.

"It's a historic property, it's a vintage property, that 1960's architecture is beautiful," Kirkland said. "Just the thought of any officials, it makes me question their loyalty and their love of this city. How could you even think of doing something like that, it doesn't make sense."

One option the city is considering is to sell the venue in order to purchase the Valdosta City Schools Performing Arts Center, but some petitioners believe both venues could be put to use.

The city said selling Mathis is still far from a done deal, as officials are still weighing their options.

In a statement, city staff said:

"We are always available to answer any questions or hear any concerns that citizens may have. We have met with several groups and will continue to do so. We want everyone to know that the City of Valdosta has not begun to finalize any purchases and/or sales involving the Valdosta City School's Performing Arts Center or Mathis Auditorium. As of right now we are just in preliminary talks with other public entities about our options. The City of Valdosta will continue to explore all options to determine the most fiscally responsible decision."