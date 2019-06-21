Petition to change Forrest Street continues with national non-profit

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 21, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Local activists continue making an effort to bring a new identity to Forrest Street in Valdosta.

Human rights activist group The People's Tribunal is petitioning to change the street name to Barack Obama Boulevard. Right now the road is believed to be named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a founding member of the Ku Klux Klan.

It's been almost on year since the group announced it was petitioning to change the street name. In that year, the organization said they've faced challenges, but they're not giving up.

The People's Tribunal President Floyd Rose said despite the group's efforts, the petition has yet to be taken up by the Valdosta City Council.

"All we're asking them to do is vote it up or down. If they don't want to do it, just say they don't want to do it," Rose said. "But don't keep playing with us, because we're not playing."

According to the city ordinance, the petition needs signatures from at least 60 percent of the parcels located on Forrest Street, counting one signature per parcel, which totals 170 names.

The city said, with only about 40 viable names, they don't have enough. But The People's Tribunal disagrees.

"Every time we do what we were told, they change it. Now they're talking about parcels, well parcels are the land primarily owned by white people, and the people who are down there are mainly renters, and they are black for the most part," Rose said.

Now there's a new push to continue the petition. The New Order National Human Rights Organization is getting involved.

The Atlanta based non-profit is starting a new chapter in Valdosta. Founder Gerald Rose, and son of Floyd Rose, said the time is now to make a change in South Georgia, and changing the name of Forrest Street is just the beginning.

"We're going to fight, because things don't happen overnight. You have to crawl before you can walk. Even when Dr. King was in the streets, things didn't change overnight," Gerald said.

On Friday Gerald spoke to youth in Valdosta about creating positive change in their community.

"We're going to be getting in to these schools, getting in to these homeless shelters, mentoring," Gerald said. "Because we do understand that we all have our own issues, but how can we fight the enemy if we're fighting ourselves, we've got to get on one accord."

Floyd Rose said the group refuses to pursue more signatures. He said if the city council does not take up this petition, his next step is to get people marching on the street.