Pettis says spring football ‘not always necessary’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida High School Athletics Association’s cancellation of spring sports includes spring football.

However, Chiles head football coach Kevin Pettis said spring football is not always necessary.

Pettis, who is one of the longest tenured coaches in the state, says spring football depends on the state of your program: If you are a young team and you do not have many returners, spring ball might be needed.

However, if you return a high number of starters, your team could go with out it.

"You're always so much more different in the fall than you are in the spring," Pettis said. "You would spend all spring and you don't know what's going to happen. By the time fall gets here, you've already evolved over the summer into something complete different most of the time."

Pettis said one reason schools still play spring ball is no school wants to concede a competitive advantage to another school.