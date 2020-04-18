Phoebe announces over 1,200 recoveries from COVID-19 in Friday numbers

By: WALB|Gray TV

April 17, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe has deemed that over 1,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

As of noon Friday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:

Total Positive Results – 2,030

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 66

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 12

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 117

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 25

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 3

Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 147

Total Negative Results – 3,641

Total Patients Recovered – 1,205

In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 234 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 165 negative results and 69 positives, including two additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.

“We continue to celebrate every win in our battle against COVID-19," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “This week, we were able to discharge a 99-year-old patient who is one of more than 1,200 people in our community who have recovered from this illness. Yesterday, the team in our main emergency center saw nine COVID patients who required hospitalization — the lowest number in a month. And we have seen a 20 percent decline in COVID inpatients in our main hospital in just over a week. However, our intensive care units remain near capacity, and we saw increases in the number of COVID patients at our Sumter and Worth campuses in the last 24 hours. We know this is not the time to let up. The prevalence of COVID-19 remains high throughout southwest Georgia, and we continue to marshal resources and supplies to continue to meet the demand.”