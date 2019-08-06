Physicality the name of the game as FAMU practices with pads for first time

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- FAMU took to the practice field in pads for the first time on Tuesday as the Rattlers continued to gear up for the 2019 campaign.

Head coach Willie Simmons was able to do a little more with his squad, as the Fangs started with position drills before moving to offense against the defense, when the real competition began.

FAMU quarterback Ryan Stanley tossed a few nice deep balls to local product Chad Hunter.

On the defensive side of the ball, the front four were able to put pressure on the offense, but the defensive backs had a tough time defending the pass.

What was seen all afternoon on both sides of the ball; physicality.

Something Simmons says he was pleased with after practice.

"Football is a physical sport, it's a contact sport and you have to acclimatize your body to being hit with 40 pounds of equipment on," he said. "So, whenever we can wear full pads, we don't do it much to try to preserve our bodies, but whenever we do put it on, you see the intensity crank up a little bit."