Pilot dies after small plane crashes behind Boynton Beach home

By: CBSMiami

March 6, 2020

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBSMiami) — Boynton Beach police were on the scene of a small plane crash that went down behind a home.

Police confirm one person aboard the plane died.

The FAA also responded to the scene. It sent out the following statement:

Local authorities notified the FAA of an aircraft accident this afternoon in the Dos Lagos area of Boynton Beach, Fla., involving a Grumman American AA-5 with only the pilot aboard. This is preliminary information, which may change during the investigation. We will update this statement when we get new information.

Police received a 911 call around 1:15 Friday afternoon regarding the crash.

In video from a CBSMiami chopper, the small yellow plane laid in a crumpled mess next to a palm tree, behind a home in the Dos Lagos community.

Only a white fence just feet away separated the backyard swimming pool from the crushed plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

