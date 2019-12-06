Pineview Elementary opens new food pantry

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

December 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - More schools in Leon County are opening food pantries.

Pineview Elementary opened its new pantry Friday.

The school principal hopes it will help families who may be struggling to put food on the table.

It will allow parents to come in and select from a variety of items from noodles to peanut butter.

"When students are fed they learn better," Pineview Principal Carmen Conner said. "Although we provide breakfast, a snack and lunch at school, it feels really good to know that we're actually helping at home too as well."

The principal got the idea for the pantry after seeing so many parents getting food from a help box outside.

Conner said the school buys the food at a discounted price from Second Harvest and is hoping to re-stock the pantry each week with money from a program called "Full Summer."

