Pizza longer than a football field made for fundraiser for Australian firefighters

An Italian restaurant in Australia made a massive pizza to help raise money for firefighters battling the devastating wildfires across the country.

An Italian restaurant in Sydney baked a 338 foot pizza to raise money for firefighters fighting the Australian wildfires. (Source: CNN)

The owners of Pellegrini’s Italian in Sydney wanted to do something big to help those fighting the fires. They decided to bake a giant pizza.

The rectangular pizza was 16 inches wide and stretched 338 feet - that’s longer than a football field.

The pizza was cut into 4,000 slices to help feed the crowd that showed up to donate money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. About 3,000 people attended the event.

At least 28 people have died in Australia since the fire season, the worst in decades, started in late July. More than 3,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed in the state of New South Wales alone.

