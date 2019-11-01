One dead after plane crashes at air show in Stuart

By: Gary Detman | CBS 12 News

November 1, 2019

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A person died in a plane crash at Whitham Field in Stuart, the site of an air show that was scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Friday.

Our sister station WPEC reached out to officials in the area, and the FAA says a Grumman OV 1 Mohawk crashed on approach to one of the runways at 1:15 p.m.

The plane was part of the show.

A statement from air show organizers says local and federal agencies are on site and investigating to ensure the safety of the airshow before it continues.

