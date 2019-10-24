Plane crashes upside down; pilot and passenger able to walk away

No major injuries were reported after an aircraft crashed upside down in Washington state.

The accident happened near Spanaway on Wednesday morning.

A 76-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were trapped inside the plane, but both were conscious, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Rescue crews pulled the men from the wreckage and the two were able to walk away from the crash on their own.

One of the men was taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

Authorities said the plane at one point lost power, then flipped during an attempted emergency landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 KIRO via CNN. All rights reserved.