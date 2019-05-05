Plane lands in Moscow covered in flames

An airplane belonging to flagship Russian carrier Aeroflot landed in Moscow covered in flames and with smoke billowing from the rear Sunday, and officials said t least one person died and at least four were injured.

Harrowing video aired by Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed passengers leaping from the front of the burning aircraft onto an inflatable slide and staggering across tarmac and grass after the emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport.

The plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk but returned when a fire broke out, Russian news agencies cited sources as saying. There reportedly were 78 people aboard.

Russia's Investigative Committee said one person was confirmed dead and four injured. The Emergencies Ministry said six people had been hospitalized.

