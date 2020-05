By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2020

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — A small plane made an emergency landing on I-75 just south of the Valdosta Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the plane landed near exit 11. The pilot and a student were inside the plane, and neither them were hurt, according to the sheriff.

