Planned Parenthood Florida to give transgender hormone therapy

By: Associated Press

May 16, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Planned Parenthood is now offering hormone therapy and other services for transgender patients in Florida.

It's starting with two health centers in Miami this week and plans to expand statewide.

The services could help a patient, for example, born as a female who identifies as male, but still has female organs. Oral, topical and injectable hormones would address issues like facial hair, redistribution of fat and muscle and thicker vocal chords.

The prescriptions are written after extensive medical and blood tests and are only available for patients 18 and older.

The agency is also training staff on working with transgender patients to ensure they receive routine gynecological appointments and screening often missed due to fear of discrimination.

Conservatives were quick to criticize the organization, saying the services are a waste of taxpayer funds and are harmful to transgender patients.