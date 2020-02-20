Plans drawn for pedestrian bridge over West Tennessee Street where FSU student hit and killed

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Plans have been drawn for a new pedestrian bridge along West Tennessee Street after a crosswalk crash that killed a Florida State student.

An engineer drew up site plans for the family of 19-year-old Natalie Nickchen, who was killed on January 30.

Nickhen was crossing West Tennessee Street near Stadium Drive when police say a car ran a red crossing stoplight and hit her.

Apexx Architecture says there are three goals for the project, the first of which is making the area safer for students and residents.

A petition was started by a Florida State student earlier this month to build a bridge or tunnel in the area and it's garnered more than 17,000 signatures.

Traffic at the crosswalk near the alumni center, where Nickchen was killed, hardly slows down. That's one of the reasons Apexx Architecture wanted to get involved.

They say the three goals of the project are; safety, to be a memorial for Nickchen and to become another emblem for the university and city of Tallahassee.

Designers say these plans are preliminary, but give an idea of how to make it safer for students.

"Thousands of students and residences trying to cross over, there seems to be a real problem with safety," said Maxim Nasab, the principle bridge architect. "So we looked at the sites, and one of the major concerns for a pedestrian bridge is the height. The height has to be at a certain level so that cars and trucks can pass underneath."

Nasab says the location works with the natural landscape, curving with the hill in order to cross Tennessee Street at a high enough location.

Apexx Architecture will be meeting with FSU President John Thrasher on Friday to present these plans and talk about designs.

The next step is to look at budgeting and funding options.