Plans for the Bond neighborhood's linear park moving forward

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is moving forward on the linear park project in the Bond neighborhood, expecting to receive the final permit this week, and bid the project in the coming weeks.

The park will stretch from the Speed Spencer Stephens Park to the west, over to the Tallahassee Junction Park, connecting with the St. Marks Trail. That will allow users to bike north up to Cascades along FAMU Way, or south down to the coast.

The project also contains utility elements, improving the stormwater system, and closing a large ditch.

"Right now we have an open ditch, and this project will close that in, make it a much safer situation, and over the top of that ditch, we'll build the park!" said Ashley Edwards, the Director of Tallahassee Parks and Recreation Neighborhood Affairs.

The City hopes to begin construction in early 2020 and have the park completed in late Spring to early Summer.

