Plantation Wildlife Arts Festival brings artists across the country to Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 15, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville is welcoming visitors from across the country for the 24th Annual Wildlife Plantation Arts Festival.

The festival is packed with activities happening throughout the weekend.

One of the main attractions is the Fine Arts Show and Sale at Thomasville Center for the Arts.

It brings more than 60 sporting artists from all over the country and features wildlife paintings, sculptures, photography, and jewelry.

Friday, artists were setting up artwork that will adorn three stories for the weekend show.

This year's 2019 Feature Artist is a sculptor from Montana. Liz Lewis says she's happy to return for her third year in a row.

"We get to see everybody we've become friends with. I get to see what work they brought with them. We tend to inspire each other with our artwork so that's really special," said Lewis.

Friday night, the Center for the Arts is hosting a preview party with all the artwork being showcased this weekend.

The PWAF Fine Arts Show and Sale opens to the public Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are sold at the door for $15.

For more information on the show or other PWAF weekend events, click here.

