By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Here are your nominees for the Play of the Week for September 13.

Robinson Express (St. Francis at Munroe)

Touchdown Tomaini (Tate at Leon)

Don't Cramp My Style (Suwannee at Madison County)

Be sure to vote for your favorite in our web poll!