Plea hearing scheduled in Vincent Crump case

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A plea hearing has been scheduled for Vincent Crump, the former Tallahassee Police officer accused of sexual battery.

Crump is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop in February 2018.

Last week, Crump's trial ended with a hung jury and the judge declaring a mistrial. It was the second time that a mistrial was declared in the case.

Friday, the judge asked both the prosecutor and the defense to seriously consider alternative way to resolve the matter, saying he has considered calling for mediation.

At a case management hearing Monday morning, a plea hearing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 20.

It is not yet clear what the plea deal entails.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.