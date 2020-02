By: Charles Roop | WCTV PInpoint Weather

Feb. 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's a leap year, but what does it all mean? In this episode of Cirrus About Weather, we talk with Andrew Novick, a electrical engineer with the Time and Frequency Division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, about the origins of the leap year and what would happen if we never started it.