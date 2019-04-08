Poet puts pen to paper for PBJ PLZ!

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News
April 8, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Pastor and poet Kenneth Frame was so moved by all the kids donating to WCTV's peanut butter and jelly drive that he wrote a poem about it.
"For three years we stood to raise what we could to stamp out hunger in our neighborhoods," Frame read aloud.
His poem "Footprints," wishes "all kids' bellies could be full at night."
Frame shared the poem with WCTV in hopes it would inspire others to give.
“Isn’t it awesome?” he said. “It really touched me too that kids are going the extra mile to make sure other kids don't go hungry. Some kids have food to eat and some kids don't. So, what a blessing it is to see children helping other kids."
The full poem can be read below.
Footprints
The Footprints of the
Kids are very much alive
As the Peanut Butter
And Jelly & Jam
Campaign
Kicks off with pride
Helping all Children
To put a smile on their face
So we can stamp
Out hunger
All over this State
For WCTV
Is on the move
So drop off your donations
And get in the groove
So no child will go hungry
In all of our schools
Kids helping kids
And their families too
For Julie Montanaro
knew just what to do
So all of our children
Would be blessed with food
Forged in the hearts
Of a people of faith
By fighting for this cause
For the human race
Serving this Nation
With dignity and pride
By helping our communities
To grow and survive
And who would ever think
That the footprints would change
When children of all ages
Stepped into the dream
Giving their all just to
Save a life
So all kids bellies
Could be full at night
But hold your head up high
You people of faith
Because Love is in control
Of this special place
And it has a plan
To change this Beautiful state
For three years we stood
To raise what we could
To stamp out hunger in
Our neighborhoods
Helping to change
Our children’s lives
So they can live
With integrity, hope, and pride
For our Peanut butter
And Jelly & Jam
Movement
Is very much alive
Touching the minds
And the gifts of the young
By putting starvation and
Hunger on the run
Thanks WCTV for all you do
For the angels in heaven
Are smiling on you
So when you see a
Shooting star
Race across the sky
That’s Just God’s way
Of showing you
That your dream is alive
PBJ PLZ! is a partnership among WCTV, Leon County Schools and Second Harvest of the Big Bend. It has helped to collect 13 tons of peanut butter and jelly for hungry kids and their families in the past two years.
The third annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Jam is going on through Friday, April 12 at all Leon County schools and about 10 other private and charter schools.
The final weigh in is later this month.