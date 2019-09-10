Poker Run to support Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 10, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- It’s a day of fun to help the Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club in Cairo!

Koyo Bearings is hosting the first annual ‘Cruise for the Kids and Ride’ Poker Run on Saturday, September 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a $6 dinner to follow.

The event starts/ends at JTEKT Koyo Bearings in Cairo.

It costs $15 for a single rider and $20 for a double.

You can still register. Email Sybil Merritt at Sybil.merritt@jtekt.com or call 229-377-6650 Ext. 1202 for more information.

