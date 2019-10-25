Police: More than 25% of Taco Bell victim's body burned in attack

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A police summary of the offense sheds new light on what happened during the Wednesday night attack inside a Taco Bell in which an employee was doused with gasoline and set on fire.

It also says Taco Bell employees had called police about erratic behavior by the suspect about 15 minutes before the gasoline attack.

Mia Williams, 32, is charged with attempted murder for the attack.

The probable cause report says Taco Bell workers called at 6:18 pm on October 23, saying a suspect they knew who had a trespassing warning was inside the business.

The caller told dispatch the suspect acted erratically, jumped behind the counter, turned the lights on and off, then ran away.

Then, at 6:35 pm, Taco Bell employees called to report the gasoline attack. The report says the victim, a Taco Bell worker, suffered third degree burns to approximately 25% of her body.

She was flown to Shands Burn Center in Gainesville.

Investigators say video surveillance from the Circle K station across the street from Taco Bell shows the suspect buying a small amount of gasoline and carrying a blue water bottle.

The suspect then returned to the Taco Bell, asked “where’s that b---h,” apparently referring to the victim, and walked behind the counter to the kitchen area. Police say the suspect located the victim near the food prep and drive thru area, moved quickly towards her, and a large fire engulfed most of the area, as seen on the restaurant’s surveillance system. The suspect then jumped over the counter to leave and may have hurt herself.

A blue water bottle was found behind the front counter. The top of the bottle was melted. Evidence of fire was discovered in the drive thru area and near the food prep area.

Investigators interviewing witnesses determined the victim had poured water on the suspect when she refused to leave in the earlier incident. It’s believed that caused the suspect to target the victim.

One of the witnesses also told officers the suspect appeared proud of her actions as she fled from the business.

