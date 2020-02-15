Police: 14-year-old held in Barnard College student death in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student, Tessa Majors, in a Manhattan park in December.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference Saturday that the male suspect has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident.

Officials say he is being charged as an adult with one count of intentional murder and one count of felony murder. Officials say an arraignment is set for Feb. 19.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.