Police: 3 children pronounced dead inside Phoenix home

Police say three children, a 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, have been pronounced dead inside a Phoenix home.

Authorities say a relative who lives at the residence called police Monday, and responding officers found the children unresponsive. They were pronounced dead after officers administered CPR and fire officials provided first aid.

Authorities say they were interviewing the mom, dad and another relative. They also say there was no obvious trauma to the children and that relatives indicated illness may have been a factor.

Police say it’s too early to determine how the children died. An investigation is ongoing.

