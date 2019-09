By WCTV Eyewitness News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Bainbridge police are investigating an accident they say caused a major natural gas leak on Spring Creek Road. The incident shut down the highway Sunday afternoon.

Officials say gas crews and Georgia Power are on the scene as we speak, and that they will provide updates once the leak has been repaird.

