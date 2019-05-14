Police: Homeowner fired shots at burglary suspects

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department confirms it responded to a shooting incident early Tuesday morning.

TPD says around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Wabash Trail for a break-in.

The homeowner told officers that armed suspects had entered the residence. The victim fired several shots at the suspects and they fled from building.

The case has been assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.