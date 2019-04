By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) – The Thomasville Police Department is reminding business owners to inspect all money they receive as reports of counterfeit bills increase.

TPD says it has seen an influx in the passing of counterfeit bills throughout the city in recent weeks.

The police department encourages shop owners and residents to report any incidents where they suspect counterfeit money has been used.