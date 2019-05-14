Police: Intruder crawls into bed with 11-year-old

By: Associated Press

May 14, 2019

YORK, Maine (AP) -- Police say a Florida man broke into a home and crawled into bed with an 11-year-old girl before fleeing and being arrested in York, Maine.

Police say 31-year-old Claudio Pinto, of Miami, faces charges of burglary and assault.

York police say the man fled before the girl called 911, and that the girl was unharmed in the episode early Monday. Her parents were at home at the time.

Using her description, officers quickly found Pinto outside a nearby hotel. Police said he had no explanation for his actions.

Pinto is being held at the York County Jail on $5,000 cash bail. It was unclear if he had an attorney; he's due to be arraigned on Wednesday.