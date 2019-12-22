Police K-9 jumps through pickup truck's window to help apprehend suspect

By: CBS News 2/KCAL 9

CORONA (CBSLA) — A police K-9 was clearly not messing around when he jumped right through a shattered window to take down a pursuit suspect in Corona Thursday night.

The pursuit began in Fontana Thursday evening when police began following a man wanted for multiple domestic violence-related felonies, including stalking.

The suspect led police on a chase through the 10, 57, 91 freeways and onto the 15 Freeway where he hit a CHP spike strip. Officers used a pit-maneuver to cause the suspect to spin out, bringing the chase to an end.

An officer fired a bean bag round at the driver’s side window of a truck, blasting a hole through it and shattering the glass. That’s when a Corona Police Officer decided to deploy his K-9 partner, Duke.

Duke, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, flung his body sideways through the window and latched onto the suspect.

“I was in shock. Thinking, ‘Wow! My dog is doing it and doing great,” said Duke’s partner, Corona Police Officer Michael Neff.

The fearless K-9 officer, who did a tour of duty in Iraq with the Marine Corps, walked away from the event unharmed.

“He went to bed early this morning happy and woke up very happy. Not a scratch on him,” said Neff.

According to police, before they could arrest the suspect and charge him with several felonies, they had to use a taser on him.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked for several dog bites.

