Police: Man arrested after holding another at gunpoint

April 29, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -- A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly held another man at gunpoint in Bainbridge.

Early Saturday morning, Bainbridge Public Safety Officers responded to the area of Monroe Street behind Grocery Outlet in reference to a man held at gunpoint, according to a release issued by that agency.

Officers searched the area and arrested John McBride in the 700 block of Hall Street.

A stolen firearm, approximately $1,400 in cash, a plastic bag of a suspected controlled substance and suspected marijuana were all found in McBride’s possession, or in the immediate area, BPS said.

McBride was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property.

