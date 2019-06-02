Police: Man arrested on multiple drug charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Tony Lee Manning on multiple drug-related charges.

The incident happened on Friday (May 31st), when MPD was dispatched to a narcotics search warrant on Harley Drive. Officials say in their search, they discovered a quantity of ecstasy in the kitchen. The drug was manufactured in the figures of a posing woman, a YouTube logo, and the Superman logo. Manning confessed to officials that he sells the ecstasy, but police also found upon further investigation that he also sold/distributed marijuana and cocaine. Some live ammunition was also found in the search, which officials say Manning had illegally since he is a convicted felon.

Manning was placed under arrest and booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility on multiple drug charges, illegal possession of ammunition, and operating a narcotics dwelling.