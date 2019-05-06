Police: Man exposed himself to children at Valdosta restaurant

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A Georgia man is facing multiple charges, accused of exposing himself to children sitting inside a local restaurant.

Around 12:30 p.m. on April 28, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to a restaurant in the 3100 block of North Oak Street Extension in reference to a man exposing his genitals to several children who were sitting inside.

The suspect had reportedly already left the area, but witnesses were able to describe the man and the vehicle he drove away in. VPD says detectives reviewed surveillance video at the restaurant and at nearby businesses, and were able to identify the suspect as 54-year-old Milton Jenkins, of Lakeland, Georgia.

Jenkins was taken in to custody by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office on the evening of May 3. He has been charged with two counts of child molestation and one count of public indecency.

“I am so proud of the work by our detectives who continued to follow leads and go through evidence on this case to ensure that this offender was apprehended quickly so he could not victimize any other children,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.

The police department says the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending. If anyone has any information or details pertaining to the case, they are asked to please call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.