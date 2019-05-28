Police: Man fired shots at car from second-story balcony

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is behind bars in Leon County, accused of firing shots at a car following an argument.

Officers with the Tallahassee Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to 600 Dixie Drive for reports of a shooting. The Tenn Street Apartments are listed at the address.

During the investigation, officers discovered Matthew Jackson, 22, and one of the victims had been in a verbal dispute. When the four victims began to drive out of the parking lot, Jackson reportedly came out onto the balcony of a second-story unit and shot at the car.

Police say one of the bullets struck the front windshield and another entered the victims' vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Jackson was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted homicide, two counts of criminal mischief, damaging property and fire weapon into a dwelling.

TPD says Jackson also had committed a burglary near the 2700 block of West Tharpe Street and had an active warrant for criminal solicitation. He was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility for processing.