Police: Man jailed for stealing electric shopping cart; driving it to a bar

A Denham Springs man was arrested over the weekend for stealing a motorized shopping cart from Walmart and driving it to a local bar, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Brice Kendell Williams, 32, was arrested Sunday after he removed the electric-powered shopping cart from a Walmart in Houma, and drove it to a bar about a half mile away from the store.

A deputy was called out around 12:30 a.m. to a bar on Corporate Drive in response to a complaint that an individual had arrived there driving the cart. The deputy saw the cart parked between two cars in the bar’s parking lot.

The deputy made contact with a security guard at the bar and with Williams.

During the investigation, the deputy learned that Williams claimed he was at a different bar and believed he could get charged with DWI if he drove his own vehicle to the one on Corporate Drive, causing him to take the cart from Walmart.

Williams was booked for unauthorized use of a moveable, which is a felony.

His bond was set at $2,500.00.

