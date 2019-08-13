Police: Man sets woman on fire, threatens to kill child before chase with officers

A police chase took officers from Memphis into Olive Branch on Tuesday morning.

Olive Branch police car (Source: WMC)

The chase began on Winchester Road when an officer was approached by a man in a white Cadillac. Police said the driver told the officer he would kill the child in his car if he couldn’t use a phone. The driver then took off before the officer could approach his car.

Police said the suspect bailed out of his car in the area of Lafayette Drive in Olive Branch. Officers were able to find the child inside the car unharmed.

Police said the suspect set the woman on fire during the assault. She was rushed to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns. The child is the niece of the woman who was burned, according to police.

Officers said the woman was babysitting her niece when she was assaulted.

Officers chased the suspect down on foot and were able to take him into custody sometime near 3:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect rammed a Memphis squad car at one point during the chase. Both officers in the car were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The cruiser received significant damage to the back bumper.

The suspect is at the hospital because he told officers he had ingested narcotics. He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault on officers, arson, and kidnapping in Olive Branch. He also faces felony fleeing the scene in Memphis.

