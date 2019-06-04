Police: Man tried to hit juveniles with car

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is facing aggravated assault charges, accused of trying to run over two girls with his car before threatening them with a baseball bat.

Officers with the Tallahassee Police Department respond to the Walker Ford Community Center on April 24 and spoke with the victims about the alleged assault.

The juvenile girls told police they had walked to a home on Palm Beach Street to confront another girl, but returned to the grounds of the community center when she would not meet them outside. The victims said as they were walking, a man in a Nissan Altima drove out of the parking lot and began traveling on the grass towards them.

The victims jumped into a nearby baseball dugout to avoid being hit by the car. According to arrest documents, the man got out of the car after coming to a stop and retrieved a baseball bat from the trunk. The man then drove off after arguing with the juveniles.

The victims identified the man as 29-year-old Keith Campbell, the brother-in-law of the girl they had intended to fight.

Campbell was taken into custody on Monday. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.