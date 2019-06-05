Police: Man tried to set Mellow Mushroom patio on fire

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Officers have arrested a man they say tried to set the patio of Mellow Mushroom on fire.

Victor Crawford, 59, was taken into custody on Wednesday following the incident on June 2.

Around noon on Sunday, officers with the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the Mellow Mushroom restaurant on West Pensacola Street in reference to a man who had attempted to set the patio on fire while the business was open.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, investigators identified Crawford as the suspect.

He was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on a charge of attempted arson of an occupied structure.