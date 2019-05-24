Police: Man tried to set woman's car on fire

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A Tallahassee man is charged with attempted arson, accused of trying to set a woman's car on fire.

On May 8, officers with the Tallahassee Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Old Bainbridge Road for a disturbance.

A witness told police she saw the suspect, 48-year-old Randy Scott, attempting to light a fire next to the victim's car. She said she called the victim and then began to yell at Scott, who fled the area in his own car.

Responding officers inspected the car and found air leaking out of one of the tires from a fresh puncture wound. According to arrest documents, there was an unknown liquid on the tires and small pieces of burnt paper lying on the ground. The victim said she saw a small fire on one of the tires, but it was quickly extinguished.

The victim told police she had to replace all four of the car's tires, which cost almost $500.

Following an investigation, Scott was taken into custody on Thursday. He's been charged with attempted second degree arson and criminal mischief.