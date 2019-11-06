Police: Several shots fired into home, injuring one

By WCTV Eyewitness News

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident happened just before 2:30 this morning when reports came in about someone shooting a gun into a home. When they arrived on scene, LCPD found two people inside the house, one of them suffering from a gunshot wound.

In their investigation, authorities determined several people stopped in the street next to the house and opened fire into the home. Police are still processing the scene. LCPD says if you have any information concerning this case, you're asked to give them a call at 386-752-4343.