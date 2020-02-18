Police: Stolen Lamborghini SUVs found after crash in Mass.

Police said two pricey Lamborghini SUVs were stolen early Tuesday morning and taken on a ride across town before one rear-ended the other.

Police are searching for the two remaining suspects after two Lamborghini SUVs were stolen from a dealership and crashed. (Source: WHDH/CNN)

The vehicles cost some $200,000 each.

Police said the suspects used a rock to shatter the front window of the Herb Chambers Lamborghini Boston dealership in Wayland.

"From what we can gather, they broke in. They were able to obtain some keys from an area, they were able to remove the keys, take the cars that were in the front lot, and drive away," Wayland police Lt. Sean Gibbons said.

Investigators searched the dealership in the morning.

They found the two missing luxury cars after they crashed in Malden.

“The Herb Chambers Companies would like to thank the Wayland police and other agencies for their quick response and outstanding work,” the dealership said in a statement Tuesday. “Our technology resources were helpful in this case and we will continue to work with and support investigators as the case moves forward.”

Malden Police Captain Marc Gatcomb said Elijah McKinney, 18, has been arrested, the Boston Globe reported.

Police are still searching for two more suspects.

