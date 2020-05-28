Police: Tallahassee man now linked to 3 armed robberies

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee man is now accused of carrying out three armed robberies in three days, in Tallahassee and Quincy.

Police arrested 40-year-old Shawn Owens on May 5.

The first robbery happened on the night of May 3. Arrest records say a worker at Bruster’s Ice Cream on Tharpe Street was taking out the trash when a man wearing black clothing, a face mask, gloves and a cap robbed the worker at gunpoint. The suspect got away with the victim’s cell phone, wallet and $300.

The second robbery happened on the morning of May 4 at A-1 Auto Insurance in Quincy. In that hold-up, police say the suspect stole two bank bags containing $100 and a box with $80 in change.

Pictures released by police in that robbery show the suspect, wearing the same outfit as described in the Bruster’s Ice Cream holdup.

The third robbery happened May 5 at the Hampton Inn on Railroad Avenue in Tallahassee.

The arrest report says the suspect followed a woman into the hotel, pulled a gun in the elevator, and took her phone, keys, license and debit card. That suspect was also described wearing a similar outfit.

Police say surveillance video caught Owens using the stolen debit card at an ATM on Lake Bradford Road to withdraw $500. On the video, Owens removed his mask so his face is clearly seen, and is wearing the same head cover at the suspect in the Hampton Inn holdup, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest report says Owens was just released from prison in February. Department of Corrections records show he served 12 years for burglary, auto theft, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Owens remains in the Leon County Jail.

