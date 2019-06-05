Police: Teens kidnapped victim, raped her in park bathroom

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Three teenagers are facing kidnapping and sexual battery charges, accused of raping a girl at Tom Brown Park.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the incident happened on the morning of May 23.

The victim told police she had skipped school to hang out with 16-year-old Zaccheus Michael, who picked her up and drove her to a local apartment complex. The victim said two other boys, Demario Davis and Jacari Spencer, both 16, were also at the apartment.

After spending some time at the apartment, the victim told the boys she was late for class and wanted to be taken back to school. According to arrest documents, the three teenagers did not drop the girl off at school, but rather drove to Tom Brown Park.

The victim said Davis grabbed her by the arms and pulled her out of the car before dragging her into a women's bathroom. She told police Davis then pinned her hands to the ground as Spencer raped her. The victim said the suspects switched positions, and Davis and Michael raped her also before one of them said, "Now you can leave."

The suspects took the girl back to school after the incident. The next day, the victim told family members what had happened and filed a report with the police department.

During the investigation, officers found used condoms and condom wrappers outside of the bathroom where the alleged rapes occurred.

Michael, Davis and Spencer were taken into custody on Tuesday. They are each being charged as adults for sexual battery by multiple perpetrators, kidnapping and lewd or lascivious battery.