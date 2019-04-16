Police: Two men arrested for assaulting and robbing man with MAGA hat

By: CBS Baltimore

April 16, 2019

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Two men, Jovan Crawford and Scott Duncan Roberson, were arrested in Germantown and charged with assault and robbery over the weekend.

Montgomery County Police said the victim was walking in the area of the 18000 block of Cottage Garden Drive when he was approached by Crawford, 27, and Roberson, 25.

The suspects then allegedly began harassing the victim and asking him why he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Officials said the victim told the suspects he was entitled to his own views and tried to walk away. That’s when the Crawford and Roberson began to hit the victim and tell him to take his hat off, according to police.

The victim eventually fell to the ground and the suspects robbed him and destroyed some items that had value, before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers responded to the area to help the victim and search for Crawford and Roberson. They were found trying to hide among a group of children playing basketball.

Police arrested them and took them to the Central Processing Unit where they were charged.

Crawford was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempt theft $100 to under $1,500, second degree assault and malicious destruction of property with a value less than $1,000.

Roberson was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempt theft $100 to under $1,500 and second degree assault.